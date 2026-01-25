Republic Day 2026: President Confers Gallantry, Distinguished Service Awards On Indian Army Personnel

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the President of India honoured brave soldiers of the Indian Army by approving a wide range of gallantry and distinguished service awards. The recognition celebrates extraordinary courage shown during combat operations and years of dedicated service in some of the country's most challenging operational environments.

Gallantry Awards: Courage Under Fire

In the prestigious Chakra series, two Kirti Chakras and 10 Shaurya Chakras were awarded, including one Shaurya Chakra posthumously. Several soldiers were also recognised with one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) and 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five of them posthumous, for displaying exceptional bravery in the face of danger.

Distinguished Service Awards Approved

For sustained excellence and leadership, the President approved 19 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSM), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM), 35 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM) and seven Yudh Seva Medals (YSM). In addition, two Bars to Sena Medal (Distinguished) and 43 Sena Medals (Distinguished) were conferred.

The honours list also includes 85 Vishisht Seva Medals (VSM) and 81 Mention-in-Despatches for exemplary service during operations such as Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Meghdoot, as well as rescue and casualty evacuation missions.

Kirti Chakra Awardees: Leadership and Fearless Action

Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles was awarded the Kirti Chakra for leading a special patrol along the Indo-Myanmar Border on May 14, 2025. When the patrol came under sudden enemy fire from a dominating height, he fearlessly assaulted the position through dense undergrowth, neutralising multiple armed militants, including one carrying an RPG launcher, and ensured zero casualties to his troops.

Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), also received the Kirti Chakra for a counter-terrorist operation in the forests of Kishtwar district on April 11, 2025. Moving under intense hostile fire, he closed in on terrorists at point-blank range and eliminated two hardcore militants, displaying remarkable courage and presence of mind.

Shaurya Chakra: Stories of Valor on the Frontlines

Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar of 21 Para (Special Forces) was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for planning and personally leading a precision strike along the Indo-Myanmar Border in July 2025. The operation led to the destruction of a fortified militant camp and the elimination of nine armed cadres, including senior leaders of a notorious group.

Major Anshul Baltoo of 32 Assam Rifles earned the Shaurya Chakra for his role in a combing operation in Assam's Dima Hasao district in April 2025, where he confronted militants head-on, leading to the recovery of weapons and elimination of armed cadres.

Major Shivkant Yadav of 5 Para (Special Forces) was honoured for his actions during a counter-terrorist operation in Shopian district in May 2025. Operating in inhospitable terrain at night, he engaged terrorists in close-quarter combat and neutralised a Category 'A' militant, enabling the successful completion of the mission.

Major Vivek of 42 Rashtriya Rifles received the award for prioritising civilian safety during a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama district, while ensuring cordon integrity and neutralising a Category 'A+' terrorist under heavy fire.

Rescue Missions, Sacrifice and Unbreakable Resolve

Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh of 11 Para (Special Forces) was recognised for leading a high-risk rescue operation involving kidnapped civilians, where his swift action saved an innocent life despite intense enemy fire.

Captain Yogender Singh Thakur of 6 Para (Special Forces) was awarded for leading an ambush in Udhampur district in July 2025 and neutralising a hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in close combat.

Subedar P H Moses of 1 Assam Rifles was honoured for crawling under heavy fire during a special patrol to secure tactical positions and neutralise multiple armed militants, ensuring the safety of his team.

Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand of 4 Rashtriya Rifles was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for making the supreme sacrifice during a counter-terrorist operation in Kishtwar district in September 2025, where he continued fighting despite sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei of 3 Assam Rifles was recognised for his bravery as a lead scout during a counter-infiltration operation in Manipur, holding ground under intense fire and neutralising three militants.

Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta of 33 Assam Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra for extraordinary courage after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds during an ambush in Manipur. Despite his injuries, he drove the vehicle out of the killing zone, saving the lives of eight fellow soldiers.