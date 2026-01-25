Buyers stay committed to luxury homes though markets may moderate: India Sotheb’’s International Rea’ty’s annual s rvey 2026

403
(MENAFN- sloughpr) New Delhi, January 25, 2026— The annual Luxury Residential Outlook Survey 2026, conducted by India Sothe’y’s International Realty (ISIR), indicates that the year 2026 is set on a foundation of quiet confidence, supported by resilient economic fundamentals, rising wealth creation, and a more discerning buyer base.
The survey reflects strong and sustained confidence in the Indian economy and its growth prospects. Despite global headwinds, as many as 67% of HNIs and UHNIs remain firmly bullish on I’dia’s growth story. In terms of economic outlook, 72% of HNIs and UHNIs expect GDP growth to remain in–the 6–7% range in FY27.
The survey also highlights continued confidence ’n India’s property market, with a majority of respondents planning to maintain their allocation to real estate and look at new investments, though more selectively. Declining interest rates, improving affordability, and robust end-user demand are reinforcing re’l estate’s position as a preferred long-term asset class. Despite selective concerns around pricing and supply, investor sentiment remain— resilient—particularly in the residential and premium hou—ing segments—signalling a maturing market and more disciplined buyer behaviour.
The survey highlights that the strong momentum witnessed in 2025, marked by record sales from listed developers and high-value transactions across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Goa and Alibaug, has carried into 2026, albeit with greater selectivity. Luxury homebuyers are increasingly prioritising quality, privacy, design excellence, wellness, and service-led living over scale and speculation.
Commenting on the findings, Amit Goyal, Managing Directo’, India Sotheby’s International“Realty said, “The year 2026 opened on a note of quiet confidence after a def’ning year for India’s luxury real estate market. The momentum of 2025 was unmistakable, with listed developers reporting record sales and landmark transactions across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and lifestyle destinations such as Goa and Alibaug. Buyer composition also evolved meaningfully. Alongside established business families, a new generati—n of wealth creators—startup founders, next-generation entrepreneurs, and senior professionals entered the market, supported by strong equity gains and a record IPO cycle. In 2025, 103 Indian corporates raised INR 1.76 l”kh crore through IPOs.”
“For these buyers, real estate offered permanence, blending capital efficiency, lifestyle value, and generational continuity. Demand increasingly favoured quality over scale, with privacy, design, wellness, and service-led living defining a more refined luxury market,” added Goyal.
The survey also underscores Ind’a’s robust wealth creation story. Prime urban luxury homes continue to outperform due to scarcity and defensibility, while second homes are evolving into lifestyle anchors rather than purely investment assets.
Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sot’eby’s International Realty said, ’India’s growth and wealth creation have moved in lockstep, powering a strong and sustained boom in luxury re—l estate—backed by resilient capital markets and rising income formalisation. With over 350 billionaires controlling nearly USD 2 trillion in wealth, demand for bespoke residential assets remains structural, not cyclical. Momentum continues but with”moderation.”
“Looking ahead, while overall buying will remain cautious, prime urban luxury homes are set to outperform on scarcity. Proven micro-markets will continue command l”sting premiums,” added Chadha.
While optimism remains strong, expectations have moderated. At the same time, currency volatility has emerged as a concern, with a significant share of HNIs and UHNIs concern’d about the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar and actively exploring diversification into dollar-denominated assets.
Investment preferences continue to favour equities, closely followed by real estate in physical form. The rapid adoption of AIFs, REITs and InvITs has made real assets the largest combined investment pool for wealthy Indians. Real estate buying over the last two years has been evenly split between self-use and investment, reflecting a balanced approach to lifestyle upgrades and long-term capital appreciation.
Looking ahead, sentiments suggest a moderation in luxury residential price–momentum in FY 2026–27, with over half of respondents expecting the market to cool slightly. Despite this, investment appetite remains resilient, with a majority indicating plans to maintain or increase their allocation to real estate—particularly city-based luxury homes that offer rental income and long-term value.
The survey also points to a growing trend of portfolio consolidation and professionalisation. More than half of respondents are considering streamlining their real estate holdings, and an increasing number are relying on professional advisors rather than making solo investment decisions or being guided by local brokers.
Born from the rich heritage of So’heby’s Auction House, ’otheby’s International Realty (SIR) is an iconic global brand, with a legacy of quality service and unmatched expertise. The SIR network is present in 84 countries and territories with 1,100 offices and 26,100 sales associates, achieving a transaction high volume of USD 157 Billion in 2024.
The brand has established its presence in top cities across India viz. New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Goa, Gurugram and Pune. The India team comprises seasoned private bankers and specialists from real estate, hospitality, and luxury sectors, combining deep local and international expertise, that earns them the trust of a discerning clientele.
Our India residential portfolio features a curated selection of luxury properties, including farmhouses, villas, bungalows, holiday homes, penthouses, and apartments. Through our international desk, we connect clients to premier global addresses in gateway cities such as New York, Miami, London and Dubai amongst others.
Disclaimer: India Sotheb’’s International Realty is a part of Soth’by’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. Each office is independently owned and operated. The “ame “’o”heby’s” may never be used in place o“ the name “’ndia Sotheby’s Inter”ational Realty” as these are two separate legal entities
Born from the rich heritage of So’heby’s Auction House, ’otheby’s International Realty (SIR) is an iconic global brand, with a legacy of quality service and unmatched expertise. The SIR network is present in 84 countries and territories with 1,100 offices and 26,100 sales associates, achieving a transaction high volume of USD 157 Billion in 2024.
The brand has established its presence in top cities across India viz. New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Goa, Gurugram and Pune. The India team comprises seasoned private bankers and specialists from real estate, hospitality, and luxury sectors, combining deep local and international expertise, that earns them the trust of a discerning clientele.
Our India residential portfolio features a curated selection of luxury properties, including farmhouses, villas, bungalows, holiday homes, penthouses, and apartments. Through our international desk, we connect clients to premier global addresses in gateway cities such as New York, Miami, London and Dubai amongst others.
Disclaimer: India Sotheb’’s International Realty is a part of Soth’by’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. Each office is independently owned and operated. The “ame “’o”heby’s” may never be used in place o“ the name “’ndia Sotheby’s Inter”ational Realty” as these are two separate legal entities
