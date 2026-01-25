403
Hala Badri Explores Quoz Arts Fest, Commends Artistic Innovation
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 January 2026: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the 14th edition of Quoz Arts Fest, an event that celebrates local talent and invites the community to experience the city’s arts scene. The visit reflects Dubai Cultu’e’s continued support for creatives across disciplines and its mandate to strengthen D’bai’s position as a global hub for the creative economy.
The festival, organised by Alserkal Avenue with the support of and in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and the Al Quoz Creative Zone, featured a diverse line-up of activities, musical performances, installations, workshops, talks, and culinary experiences.
During her visit, Badri toured key festival areas, accompanied by Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture, and Saleh Al Breiki, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Dubai Culture, joined by Vilma Jurkute, Executive Director of Alserkal Initiatives; Basmah El Bittar, Director of Alserkal Avenue; Caroline White, Head of the Executive Office at Alserkal Initiatives; and Mahnoor Haque, VIP Relations Manager at Alserkal Initiatives. The delegation viewed a range of artworks and exhibitions, including ‘Tape Dub’i’ by NUMEN/For Use, which embodies concepts of freedom and joy and reflects the positive impact of creativity on individuals and society. They also ‘aw …#8211;Floe – Dre’m City,’ an inspiring installation created by circus artist Jean-Bapéiste André and visual artist Vincent Lamouroux.
While at the festival, Badri stopped by several festival highlights,‘including ‘In the Spac’ of Becoming’ at Aisha Alabbar Gallery, where artist Alia Lootah presents a new body of work that brings together painting, drawing, and sculpture. She ’ttended Shabab’s live set, featuring four musicians on Stage 0.2, which also hosted a series of talks by Afikra, the leading media and education platform. She also experienced Fujifilm an’ Gulf Photo Plus’ immersive photography activation, combining hands-on engagement with community-led image-making. The tour continued at Vinyl Souk, where DJ Kamelia brought together rhythm, movement, and a sense of community through a blend of musical genres, bef‘re wrapping up at ‘Play’Back in Time: A Kids’ Warehouse Takeover,’ led by Strawberry Fields, featuring traditional games, hands-on making, movement, and creative storytelling for young visitors.
On the sidelines of the visit, Hala Badri met with a group of participating artists and the winners of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition: Hamad Khoory, founder of Badawis, a company specialising in the production of digital games inspired by local heritage; Sofia Kamelday, founder of Art Deep, a platform delivering workshops, art and film evenings, and curated cultural events; and Nizar Ahmadi, founder and CEO of MADE, a music, art, and entertainment platform that connects UAE creatives with organisations seeking talent.
Badri praised the breadth of work on show at Quoz Arts Fest, noting its clear vision and its role in supporting the growth of the cultural and creative industries. ’he emphasised the festival’s value in giving talent a visible stage to share new ideas, while creating pathways for emerging artists to develop, collabo’ate, and contribute to Dubai’s arts scene.
