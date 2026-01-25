Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rescue Worker Dies During Restoration Work At Energy Facility In Kyiv

Rescue Worker Dies During Restoration Work At Energy Facility In Kyiv


2026-01-25 08:07:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram.

Oleksandr fell from a height of 20 meters, sustaining fatal injuries.

“Rescuers are there every day where it is most dangerous. They enter destroyed buildings, work during shelling, in fire, water, and cold to save others. This service is always associated with mortal danger. And today, this risk took the life of our colleague,” said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Photo: Telegram Ihor Klymenko | Ministry of Internal Affairs

Klymenko expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We will never forget the price our rescuers pay for the lives of others,” the minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Oleksii Brecht, a member of Ukrenergo's Management Board, perished recently during restoration work at an energy facility.

MENAFN25012026000193011044ID1110647161



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search