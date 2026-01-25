Rescue Worker Dies During Restoration Work At Energy Facility In Kyiv
Oleksandr fell from a height of 20 meters, sustaining fatal injuries.
“Rescuers are there every day where it is most dangerous. They enter destroyed buildings, work during shelling, in fire, water, and cold to save others. This service is always associated with mortal danger. And today, this risk took the life of our colleague,” said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Photo: Telegram Ihor Klymenko | Ministry of Internal Affairs
Klymenko expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
“We will never forget the price our rescuers pay for the lives of others,” the minister emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Oleksii Brecht, a member of Ukrenergo's Management Board, perished recently during restoration work at an energy facility.
