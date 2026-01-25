Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man killed by immigration agents in Minneapolis sparks protests

2026-01-25 08:02:38
(MENAFN) A man was fatally shot by immigration officers in Minneapolis, prompting widespread protests and public outrage.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in freezing temperatures to protest the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, during an early Saturday confrontation. Multiple video recordings from the scene show a struggle between Pretti and federal immigration officers.

Federal and state authorities have provided conflicting accounts of the incident, which comes less than three weeks after another fatal encounter in the city involving Renee Good. The federal government described Pretti’s actions as aggressive, claiming he approached officers with a firearm and, after violently resisting attempts to disarm him, a border patrol agent fired in self-defense.

However, videos released from the scene appear to contradict the official account. They show Pretti being pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground, and shot, with no clear evidence he threatened officers with a weapon; one clip shows an agent removing a gun from the scuffle.

The federal administration has labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist," while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dismissed the characterization as "nonsense and lies."

The shooting occurred around 09:05 local time (15:05 GMT) near Nicollet Avenue and 26th Street in south Minneapolis. Later that evening, hundreds of people paid tribute to Pretti at the site, lighting candles and chanting his name. Throughout the day, demonstrators protested the shooting and ongoing federal immigration enforcement, as masked and armed agents used tear gas and flashbang grenades to control the crowds.

