Prime Minister Holds Talks With World Bank Group President


2026-01-25 08:02:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has held talks with HE Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank Group, in Doha.

The discussions on Sunday addressed existing cooperation between Qatar and the World Bank, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

