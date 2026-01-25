403
China Ramps Up Purchases of Russian LNG
(MENAFN) China ramped up purchases of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2025, setting a new monthly record in December, according to Chinese customs figures cited by media.
The country imported 9.8 million tons of LNG over the year, marking an 18.3% increase compared with 2024. December alone saw a dramatic surge, with volumes climbing to 1.9 million tons—more than double the 889,482 tons received in the same month a year earlier.
By October, Russia had overtaken Australia to become China’s second-largest LNG supplier, trailing only Qatar. Moscow’s combined gas exports to China, including pipeline and liquefied shipments, reached 5.8 billion cubic meters in November 2025, a 33% jump from the previous year.
China, one of the world’s top energy consumers, has steadily expanded its intake of Russian LNG. Supplies are shipped from Arctic and Far Eastern projects such as Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG 2, and Sakhalin-2. Cargoes typically move along the Northern Sea Route during summer months, while winter deliveries rely on longer southern passages.
Russia has prioritized Arctic LNG exports as Western sanctions continue to target its energy sector. The sharp rise in deliveries underscores Moscow’s pivot toward Asian markets after pipeline flows to the European Union collapsed following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Pipeline exports remain central to this strategy. The Power of Siberia line, operational since 2019, reached full capacity in December 2024. Meanwhile, Moscow and Beijing are pressing ahead with the Power of Siberia 2 project through Mongolia. President Vladimir Putin has stated that, once completed, Russia’s gas exports to China could surpass 100 billion cubic meters annually.
