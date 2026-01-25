403
Fidan to meet with Nigerian counterpart in Turkey
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to meet with his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, during Tuggar’s visit to Türkiye on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.
As part of the meetings, which mark Tuggar’s first official visit to Türkiye, Fidan is expected to acknowledge Nigeria’s positive role in promoting regional stability, economic development, and peace across West Africa.
Discussions will also focus on boosting bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, including opportunities relevant to Turkish businesses. Fidan is set to highlight the potential to expand collaboration in defense and military sectors, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in combating terrorist organizations.
Cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, will also be a priority.
Fidan will underline the need for continued engagement between Türkiye and Nigeria—both members of the OIC-Arab League Gaza Contact Group—regarding maintaining the Gaza ceasefire, improving humanitarian conditions, and supporting progress toward a two-state solution.
Additionally, the Turkish foreign minister is expected to stress the importance of mutual agreement between Ankara and Abuja on respecting Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity in line with international law.
