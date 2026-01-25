Dubai Police Answers Over 99% Of Emergency Calls In Under 10 Seconds

Dubai Police answered 1.4 million emergency calls in the last three months of 2025.

The force's 'command-and-control' centre handled over 1.46 million calls during Q4 of 2025, while maintaining one of the fastest emergency response times globally.

The figures covered the operational readiness of the General Department of Operations, focusing on preparedness for emergencies, disasters, and rainy weather conditions.

Data showed that emergency calls were answered with a 99.5 per cent response commitment within less than 10 seconds, a significant improvement compared to 91.1 per cent in the same period of 2024.

The figures reflect the ability to sustain rapid response standards despite a sharp rise in the number of calls received.

Security coverage

The department also achieved a 99.54 per cent security coverage rate across its areas of responsibility during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 98.01 per cent in the same period the previous year.

The improvement confirms the effectiveness of operational planning and the department's ability to adapt to changing situations and weather conditions.