UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Kuwait Emir On Passing Of Sheikha Badriah Al-Salem

UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Along with the nation's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to the Emir.

The Amiri Diwan on Saturday said it was mourning the demise of Sheikha Badriah Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at the age of 82.

The funeral service is set to take place on Sunday and Monday afternoon.