Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chief Executive Officer – Infrastructure Origination and Collaboration Platform | Africa


2026-01-25 07:39:01
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23, 2026/ -- African Collaborations Group (ACG)

Remote (Africa / Europe base) | Significant travel
Start: Q1 2026

African Collaborations Group (ACG) () is appointing a Chief Executive Officer to lead a newly mandated infrastructure origination and collaboration platform in Africa.

ACG holds an Exclusive Mandate from a major African country to originate, structure, and take to bankability a flagship sport and entertainment district. This initiative will move from concept through feasibility, structuring, and financial close, laying the foundation for a scalable continental platform.

This is a platform-building CEO role, not an advisory or delivery position.

The opportunity

You will lead the origination of the first landmark project while building the systems, partnerships, and commercial models to scale future developments across Africa.

You will:

•Establish ACG as a leading infrastructure origination and collaboration platform in Africa
•Lead a flagship infrastructure origination project from concept to bankability and financial close
•Structure complex transactions in partnership with governments, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and private capital
•Shape commercial strategy, SPV structuring, and investor engagement
•Build and lead a lean, high-impact core team and global consortium
You bring:

•Senior leadership experience across early-stage infrastructure development, PPPs, sovereign or development finance environments
•A strong track record in originating and structuring complex projects in Africa or comparable emerging markets
•Commercial judgment, political fluency, and comfort operating in a high-autonomy, high-accountability setting
•Demonstrable and proven experience in building out platforms from concept to implementation
•An entrepreneurial mindset with an appetite for value creation and long-term upside
•Experience in the sport and entertainment industry is advantageous but not essential
We offer:

•High upside participation model aligned with project success
•A focused fixed remuneration component
•Direct access to governments, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and global capital networks
•The opportunity to build and lead a platform with long-term continental impact

