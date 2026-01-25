An Agreement Reached In The Malpractice Case Of Nicolás Solano. The Doctor Is Free

An Agreement Reached In The Malpractice Case Of Nicolás Solano. The Doctor Is Free -
The surgery will be performed on February 21 by cardiovascular surgeon Evelio Cermeño Pinzón. Hours after the surgery, the patient died. As a result, the family initiated legal action alleging medical negligence. Four years and 11 months later, the surgeon who treated Diego Robinson was apprehended and brought before a judge for a hearing on multiple requests. During the hearing, which lasted five hours, the judge charged the accused with the crime against life and physical integrity, in the form of manslaughter. In addition to ordering a travel ban and requiring periodic reporting on the 2nd of each month, both measures were appealed by the doctor's legal defense.
The judge also ordered the doctor's release. Rodolfo Fernández, the lawyer for the victim's family, indicated that the defendant's defense has offered to reach a settlement and arbitration through an alternative dispute resolution method. However, the lawyer asserted, it is up to his clients to make a decision about whether or not to accept the proposal. The doctor's defense based its argument on the autopsy report that reveals the cause of the patient's death was a bacteria, adding that in this case there are other doctors who have not been summoned by the Public Prosecutor's Office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment