Egypt urges Israel leave Gaza, reopen Rafah border
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called on Sunday for Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and for the Rafah border crossing to be reopened, in line with last year’s ceasefire agreement.
The appeal came during a meeting in Cairo with the US Deputy Secretary of State to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. According to a statement, the two diplomats explored ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, as well as opportunities to advance political and economic cooperation.
The discussions also addressed developments in Gaza, Sudan, the Horn of Africa, and Egypt’s water security. Abdelatty welcomed Egypt’s participation in the US-led “Board of Peace,” an international body aimed at promoting stability, restoring governance, enforcing the rule of law, and achieving lasting peace in conflict-affected regions.
Abdelatty highlighted the importance of fulfilling the commitments of the second phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, supporting a national committee to manage Gaza, and deploying an international stabilization force to monitor the ceasefire. He stressed the urgent need to reopen the Rafah crossing in both directions and called for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza to facilitate early recovery and reconstruction.
Reports indicated that Washington had reached an understanding with Israeli leadership regarding the Rafah crossing’s reopening, a key route for delivering aid into Gaza. The crossing is expected to resume operations later this week, according to sources familiar with the matter.
