Israeli army kills Palestinian, detains others in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed a Palestinian and detained 11 others in the West Bank on Sunday amid ongoing military operations in the occupied territory, according to local reports and medical sources.
The Health Ministry confirmed that Ammar Hijazi, 34, was shot and killed in the Ayoun al-Haramiya area, located north of Ramallah in central West Bank. Reports indicated that Hijazi was critically wounded when Israeli police fired at his vehicle near a local junction and was later pronounced dead. Authorities stated that the driver was shot after allegedly failing to follow orders to stop.
Additional raids were carried out across the West Bank. In the Al-Arroub refugee camp north of Hebron, four brothers were detained, according to local accounts. Five other Palestinians were arrested from the Aktaba suburb east of Tulkarem and the towns of Kafr Zibad and Kafr Abboush to the south.
A young man was reportedly detained during a raid on his home in Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, while in the village of Deir Ghassaneh, northwest of Ramallah, a former prisoner was taken into custody after authorities searched his residence.
Since October 2023, Palestinian data indicate that Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,109 Palestinians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained 21,000.
In a landmark decision last July, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to international legal sources.
