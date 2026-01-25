Transport Minister Reviews 20262029 Modernization Vision Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Sunday met with heads of the ministry's affiliated agencies and institutions to review progress on transport projects under the Economic Modernization Vision (2026–2029) and follow up on transport initiatives across the governorates.During the meeting, Qatamin was thoroughly briefed on the vision's transport program and implementation progress. Each director also presented a detailed update on projects within their jurisdiction, including completion rates and upcoming work plans.Based on the vision, the transport sector targets economic and development outcomes, including job creation through transport infrastructure projects and the upgrade of transport and logistics services across all modes.Under the vision's first executive program, 16 transport-sector projects were completed and 11 remain under implementation, focusing on improving network efficiency, service quality, and sector readiness for economic growth requirements.Meanwhile, the second executive program features 18 projects spanning rail, road, maritime, and air transport and focuses on strengthening transport's role in supporting economic growth, delivering safe and efficient services, advancing the shift toward green transport, and reducing emissions in line with national sustainability priorities.Qatamin stressed the need for regular monitoring of performance indicators and achievement levels, and for working under clear, time-bound plans to ensure projects are delivered on schedule and to the highest standards of efficiency and quality.He said the next phase requires "stronger" coordination and integration among the ministry and its affiliated bodies, faster implementation, and swift resolution of any challenges that could affect project delivery.He also reviewed progress rates for transport projects in other governorates, aimed at improving services and local infrastructure, stressing the need to intensify efforts given their direct impact on service quality for citizens.The meeting was attended by Ministry Secretary General Fares Abu Dayyeh, Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Chairman Daifallah Farajat, Jordan Maritime Commission Director General Omar Dabbas, Land Transport Regulatory Commission Director General Riyad Kharabsheh, and Jordan-Hejaz Railway Corporation Director General Zahi Khalil.