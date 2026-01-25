403
Japan's LDP Tops Voter Choice Ahead of February 8 Election
(MENAFN) Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) continues to command the strongest voter support as the nation approaches its February 8 general elections, fresh polling data from a news agency revealed Sunday.
When asked which party would receive their proportional representation ballot, 29.2% of respondents selected the LDP under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who assumed office last October. The newly formed opposition Centrist Reform Alliance secured second place with 11.9%.
The nationwide telephone survey, conducted Saturday and Sunday, showed Takaichi's approval rating slipping to 63.1% from December's 67.5%. Her disapproval climbed to 25% from 20.4%. Takaichi dissolved the House of Representatives on Friday.
The upcoming elections—Takaichi's first as leader—will see voters submit two ballots as the LDP campaigns in coalition with the Japan Innovation Party. One ballot goes to a constituency candidate, the other to a political party.
According to the survey, 40% intend to back ruling coalition candidates in single-seat districts, while 22.8% lean toward opposition contenders. Another 34.9% have yet to decide.
The vote represents a critical debut for the new opposition bloc, created by merging the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan—previously the largest opposition force—with Komeito. Komeito severed its decades-long partnership with the LDP last October, reshaping Japan's political terrain.
Despite this realignment, 67% of those polled expressed little faith in the new opposition party, vastly outnumbering the 28.2% who reported optimism, the survey indicated.
