Norwegian Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments on NATO
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store expressed on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's statements regarding NATO’s involvement in Afghanistan were "disrespectful."
Store wrote on Facebook, "The fallen, their families, and those who served in Afghanistan deserve to be spoken of with truth and respect.
The statement by the US president is disrespectful. I fully understand why both veterans and next of kin are reacting so strongly to this."
He emphasized that the soldiers who served in the conflict merit recognition and honor.
The Prime Minister’s comments followed Trump’s Thursday assertion that NATO forces remained "a little off the front lines" throughout the Afghan war.
Trump’s remarks have sparked controversy among NATO member nations, including Poland, Italy, and the UK, where officials described the comments as "unacceptable" and "insulting and frankly appalling."
