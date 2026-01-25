403
Trump Vows 100 Percent Tariff on Canada If Ottawa Strikes China Deal
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 100% tariff on Canadian imports should Ottawa proceed with its trade arrangement with Beijing. The U.S. President alleges China is attempting to use Canada as a backdoor route to circumvent American trade restrictions.
Tariffs have become a signature tool in Trump's trade strategy, with multiple nations—Canada included—facing duties or the prospect of them. His government has levied various charges on Canadian exports. Last year, Washington and Ottawa appeared poised to reach an understanding that would have reduced certain tariffs, yet negotiations ultimately fell apart. Since then, Trump has maintained his readiness to escalate duties on Canadian products, though none have been enacted.
"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," Trump declared Saturday via Truth Social.
Referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with his self-coined title "Governor," Trump added: "If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken." The reference echoes Trump's previous suggestion that Canada should become America's 51st state.
Carney visited China earlier this month in an effort to repair fractured diplomatic ties. Canadian authorities characterized the outcome as a preliminary strategic partnership targeting particular trade obstacles rather than a sweeping free trade pact.
Tensions between Washington and Ottawa have intensified recently after Carney denounced Trump's ambitions regarding Greenland, which the American leader wants to acquire as U.S. territory.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Carney declared that "middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu," arguing the rules-based international system has collapsed.
Trump fired back during his Davos remarks, asserting Canada "lives because of the United States"—a statement Carney dismissed. Trump subsequently withdrew Carney's invitation to his proposed 'Board of Peace', an entity designed to mediate global conflicts.
