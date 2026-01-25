Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens To Share Air Pollution Stories On New Platform

Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens to Voice Pollution Concerns

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday urged citizens to share their experiences of how air pollution has affected them or their loved ones, stating that the issue cannot be ignored or postponed until next winter.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi said people have paid a "heavy price" for air pollution and encouraged them to voice their concerns on 'Awaz Bharat Ki', an online platform launched on his official website. "We are paying a heavy price for air pollution - with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day. Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods, especially of construction workers and daily wage earners are severely impacted. This crisis cannot be forgotten until next winter. The first step towards change is to raise our voices. Share your story of how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones at: Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it," the 'X' post from Gandhi stated.

'Awaz Bharat Ki' Initiative

As per Rahul Gandhi's official website, 'Awaz Bharat Ki' is an initiative to provide a platform for people of India to share their thoughts, suggestions, and concerns directly with his office.

Delhi's Worsening Air Quality

Earlier this month, on January 18, the air quality in the national capital moved to the 'severe' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 439 at 7 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation worsened overnight, with the AQI recorded at 432 at 10 pm on January 17, placing it in the 'severe' category, before deteriorating further by early Sunday morning. The persistent high pollution levels have raised serious health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular ailments. (ANI)

