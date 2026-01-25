Education, Digital Economy Ministers Meet Zain On School Digital Transformation (Corrected)

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) – Minister of Education Azmi Mahafza on Sunday met with Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smirat and Zain Chief Executive Officer Fahad Jasem to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in digital transformation within the education sector and support national efforts to improve the educational environment and learning outcomes.According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, Mahafza said public-private partnerships play a central role in supporting and developing the educational process, noting that such partnerships are a key pillar in implementing national projects and enhancing the efficiency of digital infrastructure in public schools.He underlined that Zain's support reflects the concept of corporate social responsibility and highlights the private sector's role as an active partner in achieving sustainable development, empowering students and teachers with modern educational tools, and enabling them to keep pace with rapid technological change.Mahafza expressed appreciation for Zain's initiative, noting that it contributes to building a digitally capable generation prepared to meet future challenges.For his part, Smirat said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship recently signed a JD3 million agreement with Zain Jordan to provide Wi-Fi solutions in public schools and strengthen digital infrastructure. He explained that the agreement aims to deliver wireless internet services directly to classrooms, enabling the effective use of modern technologies and digital learning tools.He added that the project forms part of joint efforts between the Ministries of Education and Digital Economy to advance digital transformation, enhance students' digital skills, provide an interactive learning environment, support innovation, and ensure equitable access to modern educational resources.Jasem said Zain remains committed to supporting the education sector and enabling digital transformation, stressing the company's continued role in community service and its belief that investment in education is a fundamental pillar for sustainable development and future-building.