403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receptions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir received the President of the National Guard, Sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
aa
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir received the President of the National Guard, Sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment