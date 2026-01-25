Defi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Development Update: Core Components For V1 Protocol Revealed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project developing a decentralized lending and borrowing system, has shared updated details regarding its V1 protocol rollout. The update outlines the core components that will be introduced in the first release and confirms that the development schedule remains aligned with the current roadmap. Analysts covering the DeFi crypto sector noted that the protocol continues to move through its planned build cycle as more technical details appear.

Protocol Architecture and Lending Markets

Mutuum Finance is building a dual-lending model designed to support different borrowing and lending profiles. The protocol includes two markets. The first is a pooled lending market for users who want to supply assets and earn yield. Users receive mtTokens that show the position and the earned APY. Yield increases as borrowing activity increases. Borrowers can draw capital from the pool by posting collateral at loan-to-value ratios. A borrower might request liquidity at a 60-75% LTV against their assets. Liquidation systems are present to protect lenders during price swings.

The second market is a peer-to-peer matching market. Users can open collateralized borrowing positions with direct matching rather than drawing from the shared liquidity pool. Collateral rules and liquidation logic are the same as in pooled lending. The team stated that both markets will run in parallel and share the same risk engine. This structure tries to support different borrowing strategies without forcing users into one model.

A key accounting tool for the protocol is the mtToken. When users supply assets to the pooled market, the system issues mtTokens that show the lender's position in the pool. The token also reflects yield growth during the lending period. According to the documentation, mtTokens may also be staked in the safety module to earn MUTM purchased from the open market. A portion of protocol revenue funds those purchases.