Divya Dutta Says 'Ye Mastiyan Yun Hi Chalti Rahein' In A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Sharib Hashmi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) As actor Sharib Hashmi turned a year older on Sunday, actress Divya Dutta wished him with a fun video of the two bringing the house down with their dance moves.

Divya and Sharib were seen entertaining everyone with their thumkas during what seemed like the birthday celebration of the 'Tarla' actor.

In the caption, Divya wished for the two of them to continue to have fun like this.

"Ye mastiyan yun hi chalti rahein..yun hi tum khushiyan bikherte raho aas paas.. happy bday @mrfilmistaani of love (sic)," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Sharib Hashmi commented, "Ayyyoooo @divyadutta25 bahut bahut shukriyaaaa meri dosst", followed by red heart emojis.

For the unaware, Divya and Sharib were seen together in Kangana Ranaut's 2022 action entertainer, "Dhaakad".

Along with Divya, actor Sunny Hinduja also wished Sharib on his special day.

He took to social media and posted a video of some hilarious moments with his "The Family Man' co-star.

Sunny added the "Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane" track from "Andaz Apna Apna" as the background score.

The text overlay on the clip read, "Mera bhai dikhta hain sola (16) Paar aaj ho gaya hain pura pachaas tola".

"Happy happy birthday mera bhai. Love you hamesha (red heart emoji) @mrfilmistaani", Sunny captioned the post.

Sharib expressed his gratitude for all the love in the comment section.

He penned, "Arrey Arrey mera bhaiiiiiii @hindujasunny thankooo soo much", along with red heart, and kiss emojis.

Work-wise, Sharib will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's forthcoming drama "Section 84".

He will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Riya Vij, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in his next.

The project shares the tale of a retired politician who is attempting to get back the glory he once enjoyed.

The drama has been set against the backdrop of a strategic plot and high-stakes decision-making.

Along with directing the film, Ribhu Dasgupta has also worked on the script.