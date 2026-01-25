Ranji Trophy: Rasheed, Bhui's Centuries Help Andhra Beat Vidarbha By 8 Wickets

MENAFN - IANS) Anantapur, Jan 25 (IANS) Andhra climbed to the top of Elite Group A points table in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy after beating Vidarbha by eight wickets on day four's play at the Anantapur Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing 259, Shaik Rasheed struck an unbeaten 132, studded with 20 boundaries, to steer the hosts home. Captain Ricky Bhui added 64 not out, while K.S. Bharat chipped in with 43.

Resuming from 93/1, Andhra capitalised on benign morning conditions. Though Bharat fell to Nachiket Bhute after pulling to deep fine leg, Rasheed and Bhui combined for a brisk 145-run stand off 163 balls that erased any hopes of a Vidarbha fightback.

Bhui, who had endured a lean run in red-ball cricket, found fluency early with wristy strokes, while Rasheed relied on timing and placement to dominate the attack. Rasheed's third century of the campaign came with a cut-through point, and he sealed victory for Andhra with another backfoot punch fetching him a boundary.

The result also ended Vidarbha's 16-match unbeaten streak in first-class cricket, as they suffered their first defeat in red-ball cricket since the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy final. Andhra now lead Group A with 29 points, ahead of Jharkhand (25) and Vidarbha (25), who must beat Uttar Pradesh outright in their final game to stay in contention for knockout qualification.

Meanwhile, Mumbai confirmed their place in the knockouts with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Hyderabad in their Elite Group D clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, a result which kept alive their bid for clinching a record 43rd title.

Hyderabad, led for the first time by India pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured a difficult outing as Mumbai enforced the follow-on and bowled them out for 302 in the second innings.

Mumbai required just 12 runs to complete the chase, which they did in 3.2 overs. The only setback in an otherwise dominant display was the dismissal of opener Akhil Herwadkar during the brief chase, denying Mumbai a bonus point.