Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Ambassador Of UK To Qatar.
Doha, Qatar: Thr Minister of State for Interior Affairs, HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State, HE Neerav Patel.
During the meeting, they discussed several issues of mutual interest and reviewed security cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop it.
