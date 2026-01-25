Zelensky Arrives In Lithuania To Participate In Events Marking Anniversary Of January Uprising

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to a Ukrinform correspondent by the Office of the President.

During the visit, a trilateral meeting among Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is expected. It is scheduled for 3:20 p.m., after which the presidents will hold a joint press conference.

As reported, Polish President Karol Nawrocki will meet with Ukrainian Presiden Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Lithuania on Sunday. According to Rafał Leszkiewicz, Polish presidential spokesperson, the presidents are meeting not only to participate in the commemorative events, but also to discuss important political issues.

Photo: Office of the President