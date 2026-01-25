Enemies Shell 34 Settlements In Sumy Region, Damaging Infrastructure And Houses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, from the morning of January 24 to the morning of January 25, 2026, Russian troops carried out more than 80 shellings of 34 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts,” the report said.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, MLRS, FPV drones, UAVs, guided aerial bombs, and free-fall bombs on the territory of the Sumy region.

A private residential building was damaged in the Richky community. In the Sumy community, a civilian infrastructure facility, a store, private homes, and passenger cars were damaged.

In the Bilopillia community, apartment buildings, private homes, and a passenger car were damaged. In the Seredyna-Buda community, a healthcare facility was damaged.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, a private house was damaged. In the Hlukhiv community, private residential buildings and a passenger car were damaged. In the Mykolaivka rural community, a private home and a passenger car were damaged.

The air raid alert in the Sumy region lasted 19 hours and 50 minutes.

As reported by Ukrinform, 300 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas of the Sumy region since the beginning of the year.

Illustrative photo: National Police