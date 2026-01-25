Steel Border Brigade Fighters Destroy Russian Equipment And Shelters In Kursk Sector Using Drones
"The drone operators of the Aquila Unit of the Steel Border Brigade in the Kursk sector showed excellent results over the past day. Initially, the perfect moment arrived. Four occupiers emerged from their shelter, gathered, and decided the day would be calm. Aquila, however, chose a different course: One precise strike-minus four," the report said.
Later, near another shelter, drone operators eliminated two more Russian invaders.
“After the manpower, they took on the infrastructure: They destroyed two shelters, burned an enemy vehicle, and finished off an infantry fighting vehicle,” the border guards added.Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region 754 times over past day, one wounded
As reported by Ukrinform, UAV operators from the Pomsta Brigade of the State Border Guard Service remotely captured a Russian invader in the Kharkiv region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment