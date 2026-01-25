Steel Border Brigade Fighters Destroy Russian Equipment And Shelters In Kursk Sector Using Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Servic reported this and released a video of the combat operation.

"The drone operators of the Aquila Unit of the Steel Border Brigade in the Kursk sector showed excellent results over the past day. Initially, the perfect moment arrived. Four occupiers emerged from their shelter, gathered, and decided the day would be calm. Aquila, however, chose a different course: One precise strike-minus four," the report said.

Later, near another shelter, drone operators eliminated two more Russian invaders.

“After the manpower, they took on the infrastructure: They destroyed two shelters, burned an enemy vehicle, and finished off an infantry fighting vehicle,” the border guards added.

As reported by Ukrinform, UAV operators from the Pomsta Brigade of the State Border Guard Service remotely captured a Russian invader in the Kharkiv region.