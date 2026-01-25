Rooftop Vegetable Farming Turn Your Terrace Into A Monthly Income Source

If you have an empty rooftop, you can earn from 15,000 to 25,000 rupees per month through terrace vegetable farming. This business is quickly becoming popular due to the growing demand for organic vegetables.

Amid rising costs, people seek low-investment home businesses. Your roof can be a great source of extra cash.

It's growing veggies on a rooftop using grow bags or drums. Start small and expand. It's popular due to the demand for organic produce like tomatoes and spinach.

First, make sure your roof is waterproof. Then, set up grow bags, soil, and a watering system. You can fit 80-100 bags on a 100-sq-yd roof. It only takes 1-2 hours a day.

Total one-time investment is about 40k-50k Rs. This covers grow bags, soil, watering system, and seeds. Maintenance costs are low after the initial setup.

Income depends on your crops and sales strategy. You can earn 15k-25k Rs on average. Selling to restaurants or directly to customers can boost profits to 10k-18k Rs net.

The best part is you can do it from home, saving on rent. It's perfect for women, retirees, or anyone wanting a side hustle. You can even build an organic brand over time.

You can start a home delivery service for your organic veggies or offer gardening workshops for extra income. A small roof can lead to a big business