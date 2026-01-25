Jaishankar, US Delegation Discuss Bilateral Ties, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine

Jaishankar Meets US Congressional Delegation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with a US congressional delegation and held wide-ranging discussions on several aspects of bilateral ties, the Indo-Pacific, and the conflict in Ukraine. He highlighted the interactions as an important aspect of the relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared that he interacted with US Reps Mike Rogers of Alabama, Adam Smith of Washington state, and Jimmy Patronis of Florida, as well as the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. A good interaction with US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith and @JimmyPatronis along with @USAmbIndia. Discussed various aspects of India US ties, Indo Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important... twitter/zD1wjgEV5Z - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 25, 2026

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor called the meeting "productive" and how it would gave boost to India-US ties for stronger security, expanded trade and cooperation on critical technologies. He wrote on X, "Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen U.S.-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies." Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen U.S.-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies. - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 25, 2026

Sustained High-Level India-US Interactions

This comes amid a series of sustained high-level interactions between New Delhi and Washington. Earlier on January 19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and had a "productive exchange" on the bilateral relationship. "Delighted to again meet my good friends US Senator @SteveDaines and the US Ambassador to India @SergioGor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

On January 18, EAM met US Senator Steve Daines."A pleasure meeting Senator @SteveDaines this morning in Delhi. A wide-ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance," Jaishankar said

After concluding his visit to Mumbai on January 18, Ambassador Gor highlighted the growing partnership between India and the United States across trade, technology, education, energy and resilient supply chains.

On January 13, MEA provided details of the first conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation and energy, and also exchanged perspectives on regional developments.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This conversation happened on the 13th of January. This was the first conversation between the two leaders. They discussed a range of bilateral issues, including trade, critical minerals, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and energy. They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments." (ANI)

