NHA, IIT Kanpur Hackathon Aims For Secure, Federated Health AI In India

The National Health Authority (NHA), in collaboration with the ICMR-National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Science (NIRDHDS) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, organised the Federated Intelligence Hackathon on the development of Digital Public Goods (DPGs) for Health AI. The hackathon took place from January 19 to 24 at IIT Kanpur, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's official press release. Held as a pre-event to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this national initiative aimed to drive the creation of secure, privacy-preserving, and scalable artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare in India.

NHA's Vision for a Trusted AI Ecosystem

In his keynote address, Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority, emphasised the strategic importance of building a trusted, federated AI ecosystem for healthcare, marking a shift from experimentation to the adoption of benchmarked, reliable AI models. He highlighted that AI systems must be tested on diverse, population-scale datasets before deployment and noted that federated, consent-driven architectures allow innovation to scale without centralising data, ensuring privacy and trust. Citing AB PM-JAY (Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), he underscored the importance of developing AI solutions that are context-ready, inclusive, and reflective of India's demographic and regional diversity.

Key Addresses at Inaugural Session

The inaugural session also featured addresses by Prof. Sandeep Verma, Head of Gangwal School of Medicine & Technology; Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur; Ritu Maheshwari, Secretary, Medical Health & Family Welfare and State Mission Director, ABDM-Uttar Pradesh. Dr R S Sharma, Distinguished Visiting Professor, IIT Kanpur; former CEO, National Health Authority; and former Mission Director, UIDAI, highlighted how Digital Public Infrastructure and interoperable Digital Public Goods enable secure, scalable, and citizen-centric health data management.

Focus on Digital Architecture and AI Sovereignty

Vivek Raghavan, CEO and co-founder of SarvamAI, underscored the role of India's layered digital health architecture in enabling AI-driven healthcare transformation at both population and individual levels. He emphasised that data quality, privacy, and security are foundational to effective AI adoption and highlighted the importance of indigenous, open-source AI models and local AI sovereignty to ensure responsible innovation, reduce external dependencies, and maximise public-sector impact.

Benchmarking Platform for AI Model Efficacy

A session was also led by ICMR-NIRDHDS to discuss their initiatives in AI in health. Through a partnership between IIT Kanpur and NHA, a benchmarking platform is being developed which can evaluate the efficacy of a given AI model. This platform ensures data privacy, institutional control and trust, while enabling innovation at a national scale. All the models built during the hackathon were evaluated on this platform.

Hackathon Participation and Demographics

A total of 374 registrations were received for the Hackathon, including 208 individual participants and 166 teams of two or more participants. About 54 per cent of participants identified themselves as AI researchers or innovators. The remaining participants represented diverse categories, including health-tech startups, healthcare providers, graduate students, data scientists, and others.

Hackathon Winners and Outcomes

The winners of the hackathon were declared in three categories - bone age prediction, cataract detection and diabetic retinopathy screening. The hackathon winners were invited to make presentations on the methodology used to make the models. The winners received certificates and cash prizes worth Rs. 12 lakhs.

Through this collaborative initiative with ICMR-NIRDHDS and IIT Kanpur, the National Health Authority continues to strengthen secure, interoperable, and citizen-centric Health AI solutions under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)