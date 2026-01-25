403
U.S. Exits WHO with USD260M in Outstanding Dues
(MENAFN) The United States has finalized its departure from the World Health Organization (WHO), yet remains indebted to the agency for approximately $260 million in unpaid membership contributions, media outlets report citing WHO financial assessments.
Washington had historically ranked among WHO's most substantial financial backers, but U.S. President Donald Trump became increasingly antagonistic toward the institution following the Covid-19 pandemic, leveling accusations of mismanagement and political prejudice. He initially triggered U.S. withdrawal in 2020, though Joe Biden reversed the decision in 2021. Last year—on his inaugural day returning to office—Trump signed a fresh executive order extracting the U.S. from the organization.
A 1948 resolution establishing U.S. membership in WHO mandates Washington provide one year's advance notification and resolve outstanding financial commitments before exiting. Though the notice period has elapsed, officially terminating U.S. membership this week, WHO stated in January last year that Washington had neglected to remit dues for the 2024-2025 budget period, totaling roughly $260.6 million. Media reported Thursday that these obligations remain unsettled after Trump's directive froze all U.S. transactions with the body.
Senior U.S. officials informed media no legal mandate exists requiring debt settlement before withdrawal becomes official, and that WHO possesses no mechanisms for enforcement, though legal authorities have challenged this interpretation.
"As a matter of law, it is very clear that the US cannot officially withdraw from WHO unless it pays its outstanding financial obligations. But WHO has no power to force the US to pay," Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University's WHO-collaborating center on global health law, told media. "It's a very messy divorce."
Reports indicate WHO could adopt a resolution preventing U.S. exit until contributions are settled. The agency is anticipated to examine legal remedies at its World Health Assembly in May 2026.
The WHO departure represents one element of a wider U.S. exodus from international institutions Washington claims no longer advance American priorities. In July, the administration announced its UNESCO withdrawal over purported anti-Israel prejudice, and last month, Trump commanded exit from 66 additional organizations and commissions judged to function contrary to U.S. national interests or sovereignty, encompassing major UN platforms on climate, migration and social policy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has committed to ongoing evaluation of Washington's remaining international obligations.
