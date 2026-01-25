QNB Awarded For Outstanding Contribution To Franco-Qatari Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has been honoured by the French Chamber of Commerce (CCI France Qatar) in recognition of its outstanding investments in France and its continued role in strengthening economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the French Republic.

The award was received by Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, QNB Group Chief Business Officer, from the President of CCI France Qatar, Edouard Thevenin, Country Director of Technip Energies, during a special ceremony attended by H E Arnaud Pescheux, Ambassador of France to the State of Qatar, senior officials, business leaders, and members of the Franco-Qatari business community.

This recognition underscores QNB's strong international presence and its commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships and advancing bilateral economic relations between Qatar and France.

It also reflects the Group's commitment to contributing to economic development initiatives that align with the shared vision of Qatar and France for enhanced cooperation and prosperity.