Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka plans new health, wellness centers to boost preventive care


2026-01-25 04:03:14
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka plans to establish 250 health and wellness centers nationwide to strengthen preventive healthcare services and ease pressure on hospitals, the Health Ministry announced Sunday.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa revealed the initiative on Saturday while inaugurating 42 new centers under the second phase of a pilot program aiming to eventually set up 1,000 centers across the country.

With the latest additions, 47 centers are now operational, and authorities intend to connect more than 247,000 people to services offered at these facilities.

Jayatissa said the government also plans to introduce multi-functional medical devices capable of performing several basic diagnostic tests using a single unit, with advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment to be added in the future.

He highlighted that the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases has pushed hospitals beyond capacity. “Despite investments in modern treatment, such diseases account for 80 to 85 percent of deaths in Sri Lanka,” he noted.

