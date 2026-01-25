403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sri Lanka plans new health, wellness centers to boost preventive care
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka plans to establish 250 health and wellness centers nationwide to strengthen preventive healthcare services and ease pressure on hospitals, the Health Ministry announced Sunday.
Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa revealed the initiative on Saturday while inaugurating 42 new centers under the second phase of a pilot program aiming to eventually set up 1,000 centers across the country.
With the latest additions, 47 centers are now operational, and authorities intend to connect more than 247,000 people to services offered at these facilities.
Jayatissa said the government also plans to introduce multi-functional medical devices capable of performing several basic diagnostic tests using a single unit, with advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment to be added in the future.
He highlighted that the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases has pushed hospitals beyond capacity. “Despite investments in modern treatment, such diseases account for 80 to 85 percent of deaths in Sri Lanka,” he noted.
Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa revealed the initiative on Saturday while inaugurating 42 new centers under the second phase of a pilot program aiming to eventually set up 1,000 centers across the country.
With the latest additions, 47 centers are now operational, and authorities intend to connect more than 247,000 people to services offered at these facilities.
Jayatissa said the government also plans to introduce multi-functional medical devices capable of performing several basic diagnostic tests using a single unit, with advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment to be added in the future.
He highlighted that the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases has pushed hospitals beyond capacity. “Despite investments in modern treatment, such diseases account for 80 to 85 percent of deaths in Sri Lanka,” he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment