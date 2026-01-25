403
Berlin ought to retrieve its gold reserves held in US— German lawmaker
(MENAFN) A German politician has urged Berlin to bring home its gold reserves currently held in the United States, citing concerns over the unpredictability of US policies, according to reports.
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a member of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), argued that repatriating the reserves would reduce strategic risks amid growing global uncertainty. She stated: “At a time of growing global uncertainties and under the unpredictable US policies of President Trump, it is no longer acceptable that around 37% of Germany’s gold reserves, more than 1,230 tons, are stored in New York.”
The Bundesbank currently keeps 1,236 tons of gold, valued at $178 billion, at the US Federal Reserve in New York. Historically, a significant portion of Germany’s reserves has been stored abroad due to post-war economic arrangements and market considerations. Strack-Zimmermann said this setup, which made sense during the Cold War, is less suitable today, arguing that reliance on “transatlantic partners” cannot replace sovereign control over economic and security policy.
Germany has repatriated part of its gold holdings in the past, moving reserves from New York and Paris between 2013 and 2017. Currently, roughly half of the country’s gold is held domestically, with the remainder stored in New York and London.
The push comes as gold prices have surged over the past four years, rising nearly 70% in 2025 alone, driven by central bank demand, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions. Globally, central banks, including Russia, have increased gold purchases to safeguard against currency devaluation and geopolitical risks, with Russia now holding gold equivalent to 43% of its reserves—up from 21% before the Ukraine conflict.
