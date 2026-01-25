Stage 1 Of Sharjah International Tour: Qatar Pro Team's

International cyclist Jenz Rider from the Qatar Pro Team clinched the first stage of the 11th Sharjah International Cycling Tour, named "Al Fakhr Wal Ataa" (Pride and Giving).

This marks the first time in the Tour's history that an Arab team has won the opening stage.

The race is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The fiercely contested stage covered a demanding 129.6-kilometer route from Al Layyah Canal on Al Alam Island to the Wheat Farm in Mleiha area. Rider emerged victorious, securing both the yellow jersey for the best overall time and the green jersey for sprint points.

Emirati cyclist Mohammed Al-Mutaiwei from UAE Gen Z team claimed second place, while Lorenzo Nispoli from the Hungarian MBP Bank team finished third.

Stage Results and Jersey Awards:

· Yellow Jersey (Best Overall Time – sponsored by Sharjah Police General Headquarters): Jenz Rider – Qatar Pro Team.

· Green Jersey (Sprint Points Leader – sponsored by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority): Jenz Rider – Qatar Pro Team.

· Polka Dot / Red Jersey (King of the Mountains – sponsored by Sharjah Municipality): Mohammed Al-Mutaiwei – UAE Gen Z.

· White Jersey (Best Young Rider under 23 – sponsored by Sharjah Sports TV Channel): Lorenzo Nispoli – MBP Bank Team (Hungary).

· UAE Flag Jersey (Best Emirati Rider – sponsored by Sharjah Sports Council): Mohammed Al-Mutaiwei – UAE Gen Z.