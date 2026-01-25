403
Russia’s annual inflation slows to its lowest level in five years
(MENAFN) Russia’s annual inflation fell to its lowest level in five years in 2025, reflecting a broad slowdown in consumer price growth across the economy, according to official reports.
Year-on-year inflation in December stood at 5.59%, down from 6.64% in November, as the central bank reported. Over the course of the year, price growth eased significantly compared to 2024, with non-food items—including cars, electronics, footwear, and household appliances—seeing moderate declines or becoming cheaper. Services rose by 9.3% and food prices increased by 5.2%.
Seasonally adjusted, December’s monthly price rise translated to roughly 2.6% on an annualized basis. Measures of underlying or “sustainable” inflation remained within a 4-6% range, close to the central bank’s 4% target.
The Bank of Russia has gradually rolled back the emergency monetary tightening imposed during the 2024 ruble volatility and sanctions period, when the key rate briefly reached 21%. In December, the bank cut the rate for the fifth time since June, lowering it by 50 basis points to 16%, while signaling it will maintain policy “as tight as required” to keep inflation on target.
Deputy Governor Aleksey Zabotkin said the bank forecasts further easing in 2026, projecting the average key rate to fall to 13-15%. He noted: “Our forecast assumes further cuts [in the key rate] during 2026. But inflation is still above the target, not to mention inflation expectations, which have not yet fallen significantly. Therefore, it is premature to say that it is already time to return to neutral monetary policy.”
Analysts emphasized that the 2025 data indicate the central bank has largely succeeded in stabilizing inflation, creating conditions for cautious rate reductions, while underlining the importance of keeping inflation on track toward the 4% target.
