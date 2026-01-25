New Radio Station Goes On Air In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A new FM radio station, Sada-i-Darya, has begun broadcasting in the capital Kabul and neighbouring provinces.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the station announced that it had officially started broadcasting on 92.7 FM in Kabul.

The statement quoted Sahar Sirat, the founder, as saying the station aims to provide accurate, timely and reliable information and to reflect the voices of the people.

He added that Sada-i-Darya would convey the problems, demands and views of different segments of society to the relevant authorities.

Sirat also said that, in addition to news, the station would broadcast cultural, social, educational and public-awareness programmes, highlighting traditions, customs and daily challenges through special shows.

The station will broadcast not only in Kabul but also in the neighbouring provinces.

kk/sa