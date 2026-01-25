Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US might do total withdrawal of its troops from Syria


2026-01-25 03:58:14
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly weighing a complete withdrawal of its forces from Syria following recent advances by Syrian government troops that have weakened the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to reports.

Washington first established a military presence in Syria in 2014 during the height of the civil war, maintaining bases in the northeast and south to combat jihadist groups, including Islamic State (IS) remnants. Around 1,000 US troops remain stationed in the country.

Recent developments have prompted the Pentagon to reassess the viability of its deployment, particularly if allied Kurdish militias disband under pressure from the Damascus government. Sources suggest US officials are uncertain whether their forces could effectively coordinate with Syrian government troops, given concerns over alleged jihadist affiliations within some units.

The situation has grown tense on the ground. During the latest offensive against the Kurds, Syrian forces reportedly came dangerously close to US positions, even flying a drone near an American base. Last December, two US soldiers and their interpreter were killed and three others wounded after an ambush by a lone IS gunman near Palmyra, prompting retaliatory strikes against Islamic State targets.

The Kurdish-led SDF suffered a significant blow when Syrian government forces launched a major offensive in northeastern Syria late last year. Under a recent agreement, SDF units are to be integrated into the Syrian army and security forces, with Damascus reasserting control over Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Al-Hasakah governorates, effectively consolidating government authority in the northeast.

