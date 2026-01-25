403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Scraps Two Flights to Israel
(MENAFN) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has suddenly halted two Tel Aviv-bound flights initially set for Friday and Saturday departures as Middle East tensions reach a boiling point, according to Israeli channel.
The network reported that the carrier simultaneously scrapped multiple departures to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the upcoming period, offering no public explanation for the flight suspensions or their expected timeframe.
The move follows Lufthansa Group's announcement from the previous week limiting Middle Eastern operations due to fears of mounting hostilities between Washington and Tehran, the German aviation giant revealed.
American and Israeli diplomatic pressure on Iran has surged dramatically following mass demonstrations that swept across Iranian cities in late December, triggered by deteriorating economic circumstances and declining quality of life for citizens. Public statements from both U.S. and Israeli government representatives have suggested objectives extending to dismantling Iran's governing framework, established during the 1979 revolution.
In a separate disclosure, an Israeli state-run broadcaster revealed last week that Israeli intelligence evaluations suggest Washington may execute military strikes against Iranian targets "in the coming days."
The network reported that the carrier simultaneously scrapped multiple departures to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the upcoming period, offering no public explanation for the flight suspensions or their expected timeframe.
The move follows Lufthansa Group's announcement from the previous week limiting Middle Eastern operations due to fears of mounting hostilities between Washington and Tehran, the German aviation giant revealed.
American and Israeli diplomatic pressure on Iran has surged dramatically following mass demonstrations that swept across Iranian cities in late December, triggered by deteriorating economic circumstances and declining quality of life for citizens. Public statements from both U.S. and Israeli government representatives have suggested objectives extending to dismantling Iran's governing framework, established during the 1979 revolution.
In a separate disclosure, an Israeli state-run broadcaster revealed last week that Israeli intelligence evaluations suggest Washington may execute military strikes against Iranian targets "in the coming days."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment