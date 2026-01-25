Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese national gets detained in Germany over alleged Hamas plot

Lebanese national gets detained in Germany over alleged Hamas plot


2026-01-25 03:49:36
(MENAFN) German authorities have detained a Lebanese national on suspicion of being a member of Hamas and planning attacks in Europe.

The man, identified as “Mohammad S”, was stopped at Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport after arriving from Beirut on Friday evening.

Federal prosecutors stated that in August 2025, he helped obtain 300 rounds of ammunition and was involved in an alleged plan to target Jewish and Israeli institutions. He is expected to appear before a federal judge, who will determine whether to place him in pretrial detention.

Hamas, which governs Gaza but has been severely weakened by Israeli military operations, is designated a terrorist organisation by the US, UK, Israel, and several other countries. The group carried out attacks on Israel in October 2023, resulting in about 1,200 deaths and over 250 hostages. Since then, more than 70,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Israeli military action, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

German authorities said Mohammad S collaborated with “Abed Al G”, one of three alleged Hamas members arrested last October for planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets. Those three suspects were reportedly apprehended while meeting for a weapons handover in Berlin. Two were German nationals, and the third was Lebanese. At the time, searches also took place in Leipzig and Oberhausen.

Separately, in November, German authorities detained another suspected Hamas member, also a Lebanese national, near the Czech border.

MENAFN25012026000045017640ID1110646444



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search