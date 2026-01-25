403
US carries out strike against drug-trafficking boat in Pacific Ocean
(MENAFN) According to reports, the U.S. military carried out an attack on a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday, killing two people. The vessel was reportedly involved in drug trafficking, according to U.S. Southern Command.
The strike marks the first known attack on an alleged drug-smuggling boat since U.S. forces abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3. The ongoing campaign, named Operation Southern Spear, began in September and has reportedly resulted in at least 117 deaths. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned the operations, calling them extrajudicial killings that violate international law and destabilize the region.
“On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command wrote.
The command stated the boat was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” and that one person survived. The Coast Guard has been tasked with search and rescue for the survivor. Footage released reportedly shows the boat moving through the water before being engulfed in flames.
Since September, there have been 36 reported strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels in South American waters, mostly in the Caribbean Sea. The last strikes occurred in late December, when five boats were targeted over two days, resulting in eight deaths and some crew members jumping overboard. The Coast Guard later suspended its search operations.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that these strikes have significantly slowed drug trafficking routes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, claiming they are having a major impact on narcotics smuggling.
