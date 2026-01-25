Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Austria rejects idea of accelerating EU entry for Ukraine

Austria rejects idea of accelerating EU entry for Ukraine


2026-01-25 03:22:28
(MENAFN) Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has voiced opposition to the idea of fast-tracking Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Ukraine was granted EU candidate status in 2022, several months after the escalation of its conflict with Moscow. Earlier this week, reports suggested that a confidential document presented at a Brussels summit outlined plans for Ukraine to join the EU by 2027 and receive $1.6 trillion in funding from the bloc by 2040.

In an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Friday, Stocker was asked about the possibility of the EU admitting Ukraine “right now,” noting that membership could serve as an important security guarantee for Kiev as part of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The chancellor replied that he believes Ukraine “can be an asset” to the EU but emphasized that it should follow the same accession process as Western Balkan countries such as Montenegro and Albania.

“I’m not a fan of the fast lane. The admission criteria must be met. Basically, I believe the conditions should be the same for everyone,” Stocker said.

When pressed on whether this stance implied that EU membership for Kiev would be “unrealistic for years to come,” he responded: “this depends on what you mean by it. Austria has proposed a model of gradual integration.”

MENAFN25012026000045017640ID1110646394



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search