Austria rejects idea of accelerating EU entry for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker has voiced opposition to the idea of fast-tracking Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.
Ukraine was granted EU candidate status in 2022, several months after the escalation of its conflict with Moscow. Earlier this week, reports suggested that a confidential document presented at a Brussels summit outlined plans for Ukraine to join the EU by 2027 and receive $1.6 trillion in funding from the bloc by 2040.
In an interview with a Swiss newspaper on Friday, Stocker was asked about the possibility of the EU admitting Ukraine “right now,” noting that membership could serve as an important security guarantee for Kiev as part of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
The chancellor replied that he believes Ukraine “can be an asset” to the EU but emphasized that it should follow the same accession process as Western Balkan countries such as Montenegro and Albania.
“I’m not a fan of the fast lane. The admission criteria must be met. Basically, I believe the conditions should be the same for everyone,” Stocker said.
When pressed on whether this stance implied that EU membership for Kiev would be “unrealistic for years to come,” he responded: “this depends on what you mean by it. Austria has proposed a model of gradual integration.”
