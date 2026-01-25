Police Switch To Enhanced Service In Lerik Amid Frosty Weather

MENAFN - AzerNews) Due to frosty weather conditions, police officers in Lerik have been placed on enhanced duty in the city center and mountainous areas,reports citing Azertag.

Measures are also in place on roads connecting residential settlements, as well as along the Lerik–Lankaran highway.

Additional police patrols have been deployed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

In cooperation with other state agencies, roads are being cleared of snow, while preventive measures are being taken to address potential icing during nighttime hours.