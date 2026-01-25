1,676 High-Rise Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heating - Klychko
“Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heating after the enemy attacked the capital on January 24,” he wrote.
Klychko recalled that as a result of damage to critical infrastructure, nearly 6,000 buildings in the capital were again left without heating yesterday. Most of them have already been connected, or attempts have been made to connect them to the heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.
He also noted that since last night, heat supply has been restored to more than 1,600 buildings. Currently, utility and energy workers continue to work to restore services to the homes of Kyiv residents.Read also: State Emergency Service prepares 41 mobile kitchens in Kyiv – PM Svyrydenko
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of Saturday, January 24, 3,300 high-rise buildings remained without heat ing.
