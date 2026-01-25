Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
1,676 High-Rise Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heating - Klychko

1,676 High-Rise Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heating - Klychko


2026-01-25 03:11:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klychko, reported this on Telegram.

“Currently, 1,676 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are without heating after the enemy attacked the capital on January 24,” he wrote.

Klychko recalled that as a result of damage to critical infrastructure, nearly 6,000 buildings in the capital were again left without heating yesterday. Most of them have already been connected, or attempts have been made to connect them to the heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20.

He also noted that since last night, heat supply has been restored to more than 1,600 buildings. Currently, utility and energy workers continue to work to restore services to the homes of Kyiv residents.

Read also: State Emergency Service prepares 41 mobile kitchens in Kyiv – PM Svyrydenko

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of Saturday, January 24, 3,300 high-rise buildings remained without heat ing.

MENAFN25012026000193011044ID1110646344



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search