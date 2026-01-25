UN Discloses Expectation For Georgia's Economic Growth In 2026-2027
The United Nations has forecasted that the real Gross Domestic Product of Georgia is anticipated to experience a growth trajectory of 5.4% in the year 2026. For the fiscal year 2027, projections indicate a growth trajectory of 5%, whereas the United Nations anticipates a vigorous expansion rate of 7.5% for the year 2025.
Meanwhile, the Dutch ING Group and local analysts have provided slightly different figures. ING expects a stronger 6.0% growth in 2026, supported by a recovery in tourism and domestic consumption, while the Georgian government's own 2026 budget is based on a more conservative 5% target.
On December 31, 2025, the government reported that international reserves reached a record $5.8 billion, providing a buffer against regional volatility. Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, presenting the final 2026 state budget this week, noted that nominal GDP per capita is expected to exceed $11,300 this year, up from approximately $10,000 in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment