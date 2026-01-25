Jordan's Fintech Academy Unveils Strategic Roadmap To Bolster Digital Financial Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) – The Jordan Fintech Academy, an arm of the Institute of Banking Studies, has officially released the results of a comprehensive market assessment and strategic training roadmap designed to modernize the Kingdom's financial landscape.Developed by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management with technical backing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and in coordination with the Central Bank of Jordan, the study aims to establish a specialized educational framework that aligns Jordan's financial sector with international digital transformation and financial inclusion standards.The study identifies a surging demand for fintech skills across the Kingdom, a trend driven by recent regulatory advancements and the rapid expansion of digital financial services.These findings have served as the primary benchmark for the Academy in drafting its strategic training programs for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028. By focusing on the actual needs of the market, the Academy intends to bridge the gap between current workforce capabilities and the future requirements of a digitizing economy.The proposed strategy outlines an integrated approach to professional development, targeting financial sector employees, executive leadership, and local entrepreneurs. The curriculum is set to cover critical high-tech domains including digital payments, the application of artificial intelligence in finance, technical governance, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and the management of digital assets.Beyond education, the study reinforces the Academy's position as a central national platform for collaboration between regulators, financial institutions, fintech firms, and universities.Riad Al-Hindawi, Director General of the Institute of Banking Studies, emphasized that the study serves as a strategic cornerstone for the Academy's development.He noted that the Institute views the creation of a qualified national workforce as a top priority, essential for maintaining the competitiveness of the Jordanian financial sector and fulfilling the nation's broader Economic Modernization Vision.Echoing this sentiment, Gretchen Biery, the EBRD's Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, stated that enhancing fintech capabilities is a vital step toward fostering innovation. She noted that the ongoing cooperation with the Academy and the Central Bank will create a specialized training ecosystem that ensures Jordanian professionals are fully prepared to navigate the accelerating pace of global digital shifts.