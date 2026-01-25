Jordan Launches Region's First Fintech Academy And Applied Lab To Drive Digital Economy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) – The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) officially inaugurated the headquarters of the Jordan Fintech Academy and its dedicated Fintech Lab today, marking a significant milestone in the execution of the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision for 2026–2029.Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan and Chairman of the IBS Board, stated that the launch of these facilities reflects a comprehensive national drive to build capacity in financial technology and innovation.He noted that the Academy and its lab are the first of their kind both locally and regionally, serving as a fundamental pillar for digital transformation within the banking and financial sectors.According to Al-Sharkas, the Academy is designed to function as a specialized national platform that fosters an environment conducive to innovation. Its primary mission is to cultivate a culture of creativity and prepare a new generation of talent capable of leading financial transformation, directly aligning with the strategic objectives of the government's current executive program.The newly unveiled Fintech Lab is expected to play a pivotal role in the Academy's educational framework. Described as an advanced applied training facility, the lab provides an interactive environment that bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. It will enable trainees to develop innovative digital financial solutions and enhance the readiness of human resources in specialized financial fields.Riad Al-Hindawi, Director General of the Institute of Banking Studies, announced that the Academy's 2026 training plan was launched in conjunction with the official opening.The curriculum for the year is set to focus on high-level programs that meet international standards, covering artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, blockchain technology, digital payments, and broader digital transformation strategies.The Academy's new facility includes the Fintech Lab alongside smart training rooms equipped with the latest technology to provide an integrated learning environment. These facilities were specifically engineered to help trainees acquire advanced technical skills that meet the evolving demands of both the local and international labor markets.This inauguration is part of a broader effort by the Institute of Banking Studies to support the development of a competitive digital economy and solidify Jordan's status as a regional hub for financial technology and innovation.