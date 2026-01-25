Military Thwarts Smuggling Attempts Via Electronically Guided Balloons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted three separate attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotics into Jordanian territory at dawn on Sunday, according to a military official.The smuggling operations involved the use of balloons guided by sophisticated electronic devices, which were intercepted within the military zone's area of responsibility.Border guard units detected the balloons and successfully downed them inside Jordanian borders in a coordinated effort with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.Following the seizure, the confiscated materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal processing.