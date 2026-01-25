403
Statement by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On the Occasion of the International Day of Education 2026
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 23 January 2026 - The International Day of Education is observed annually to highlight the vital role education plays in advancing sustainable development, fostering social progress and prosperity, and strengthening societal stability and cohesion. By ensuring the sound upbringing of children as the architects of the future and empowering youth as the drivers of progress, education remains the cornerstone of resilient and thriving societies.
This year’s observance of the International Day of Education underscores the pivotal role young people play in shaping the future of education, while reaffirming education as a fundamental human right. It also emphasises the importance of guaranteeing access to quality education as a foundation for social development and as a powerful means of unlocking creativity, developing skills, nurturing talents, and broadening horizons.
In the United Arab Emirates, education has long been a key pillar of the nation’s development journey, guided by the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, which has placed people at the heart of national strategies. This approach has cemented the UAE’s leading position in learning, empowerment, capacity-building, and investment in human capital. The UAE’s robust legislative framework further supports this vision, creating an inclusive and enabling environment in which education can flourish. Education is a right guaranteed by the UAE Constitution to every citizen and resident, and Federal Law by Decree No. (39) of 2022 Concerning Compulsory Education mandates the enrolment of children in formal education.
On this occasion, we at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) extend our sincere appreciation to education professionals worldwide, and reaffirm the importance of empowering individuals through access to education, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of their communities and nations.
